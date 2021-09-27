Structure fire in Galesburg inflicts $10,000 in damage to apartment

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Carl Sandburg Drive at 4:36 p.m., Sept. 26.

Battalion Chief David Farrella said the fire happened at a two-story apartment complex. Flames and smoke were coming out of the building when fire crews arrived.

Farrella had the Fremont Street Station crew enter the first-floor apartment and attack the fire, stopping it from creating further damage to the property.

The fire damage was mostly contained to the apartment of origin, with damage estimates of approximately $10,000.

There were no injuries and the fire is still under investigation by the Galesburg Fire Department Fire Investigators.