PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Fire Department was dispatched to 1001 SW Adams on Thursday for a reported structure fire.

According to a Peoria Fire press release, a working fire in a vacant third-floor warehouse under construction was reported with visible smoke.

Firefighters located the fire in the rear of the building between the third-floor ceiling and roof.

Multiple companies extinguished the fire and removed charged and damaged wood from the roof.

This fire was deemed “Unintentional” by a Peoria Fire Dept. Investigator.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported at the time of this release.

Damage to the structure is estimated to be approximately $25,000.00.