KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.

The juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct-school threat. He is in custody of the Knox County Mary Davis Home.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Sgt. Davis at (309) 345-3887.