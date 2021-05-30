Student engineers travel across the Midwest for tractor competition

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Student engineers from colleges across the Midwest met at the Expo Gardens in Peoria over Memorial Day weekend.

The students designed, tested, and built their own tractors after months of hard work.

“This is the International Quarter Scale Student Design Competition,” said 2021 Competition CO-Chair, Peter Horne.

The event is giving them an opportunity to show off their builds in different events and connect with professionals in the field.

“Service ability manufacture ability, ergonomics development and safety and then they also have to give a PowerPoint presentation to experienced engineers and they have to give a marketing pitch to try to prove why their tractor would make money,” said Horne.

Nine students and their families traveled more than 500 miles to Peoria to test their latest tractor.

One Kansas State senior said they’ve put in countless hours.

“It takes quite a bit of time. I know sophomore year we recorded it there was about 2,500 hours between another guy and that was total about 3,200 hours,” said Kansas State Senior, Corbin Baldwin.

Competitions aside, Baldwin said they also meet new friends along the way.

“South Dakota State is also here with us we like to hang out together quite a bit,” said Baldwin.

The winner along with other awards will be announced Sunday night on their YouTube.