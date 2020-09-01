Student robbed at gunpoint at Illinois State University

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University police issued a crime advisory alert after a student was allegedly robbed in his apartment Monday evening.

Campus police received the call at 10 p.m. Monday from the 400 block of W. Locust St. A student called saying he was robbed in his apartment by two men while conducting a transaction for a pair of shoes.

Police said one of the suspects was allegedly armed with a handgun. The suspects took cash and cell phones before fleeing the area.

The case is under investigation by the Normal Police Department. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Normal Police Department at (309)-454-9535, or McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309)-888-1111.

