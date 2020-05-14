Students and staff surprise Metamora Grade School teacher with drive by retirement party

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Metamora Grade School students and staff threw a unique retirement party on Thursday.

A group surprised third grade teacher Diane Grebner with a drive by parade.

After more than 20 years of teaching, Grebner was set to retire at the end of the school year.

“We just want her to know how much we appreciate her and how much her dedication has meant to not only the staff, but also the community,” said third grade teacher Amber Brown.

They say the parade isn’t a typical retirement celebration, but it was a way everyone could show thanks.

“I hope she knows that we appreciate her for everything we’ve done and we’re sorry that she won’t be able to spend the last day with the kids being able to see them in person,” said Joshua Kamm.

Coworkers and students say Grebner’s support for her students went beyond the classroom. They wish her well in her new journey.