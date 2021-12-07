Students at Bradley University dress as Spider-Man to help ease final exam stress

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A pair of students at Bradley are hoping to ease the stress of final exams, and they’re doing it as one of the world’s most famous superheroes.

This week, students Addison Lambert and Vaughn McMillan are dressing up as Spider-Man and giving free hugs on Bradley’s campus.

Tuesday, the pair were located at the Bradley Student Center.

Lambert said finals week can time crunching and stress, and he hopes the gesture will give other students comfort and encouragement.

“It’s the small things in life that you have to appreciate, and I just love doing it, and me being Spider-Man as I do it just makes it that much better because people are like oh it’s something I can recognize. Oh, I got a stress relief hug from Spider-Man, Spider-Man told me I can do this. So I can do it,” Lambert said.

Lambert said the two will be located at various spots on Bradley’s campus through the end of this week. He adds he was also inspired by the release of a new Spider-Man film on December 17.