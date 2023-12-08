PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The students at Northmoor Primary School in Peoria came to class in their pajamas Friday ready to raise money for St. Jude.

They are celebrating the 20th annual Aaron Hunter Cuddle Compassion Day.

Aaron Hunter was a kindergartener in 2004 when he passed away from a rare form of cancer. Aaron loved wearing his red boots, superheroes, and his pajamas.

His mother, Marilyn Mowder, spoke at the school today and said it’s bittersweet but rewarding knowing the students will never forget his name.

“He still was just as happy as ever, he’d come in here grab a garbage can, get sick in it, and go right back to school work,” said Mowder. “That was just him it was in his nature, always happy, always smiling and having a good time, a jokester, always a jokester. He loved superheroes, and he didn’t think that just Superman and Batman were superheroes, he thought everyone who did something good was a superhero.”

All the money raised by the students goes to benefit St. Jude.