KICKAPOO, Ill. (WMBD) — Halloween may be over, but a group of local students dressed up for a different holiday Tuesday.

Saint Mary’s School in Kickapoo celebrated All Saints’ Day. It’s a Catholic holiday observed on Nov. 1.

To celebrate, students at Saint Mary’s dressed up as their favorite saints, held a parade and sang.

Bill Lamb, principal at Saint Mary’s School, said the tradition is about having fun and education.

“It’s not quite as heavy on the sugar in school but they talk about their saint and do the research on the great women and men of the Catholic Church,” Lamb said.

Students finished the celebration by announcing which saint they dressed up as, in front of family and school staff.