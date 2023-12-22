PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The students at Von Steuben Middle School are embracing the holiday spirit just before their holiday break.

The staff at Von Steuben transformed their gymnasium into “Whoville” for the first-ever “Grinchmas games”.

Students had the chance to win prizes, play games like musical chairs and watch the original Grinch cartoon.

Gym teacher Justin Rayner had the idea for the Grinchmas Games and said it’s all to spread positivity to his Students.

“In the gym, I’ve just been pushing positive mental attitude and the Grinch shows that with his heart growing and caring more about others than himself so I just thought it was a good message we can push towards the kids,” said Rayner,

Rayner said he hopes to make the Grinchmas Games an annual tradition