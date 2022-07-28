CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Canton High School building trades class spent the last 9 months building a home for a couple.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that builds homes for families in need. For more affordable homes, they use 3d printers to lay the foundation and basic building blocks.

Turner Plummer is one of the students who helped build the house. He said giving the home away was his favorite part of the project.

“To help them out and they came in while we were working and to see how excited they were and the look on their faces when they see the new house going up is the best,” said Plummer.

Plummer’s building instructor Josh Kemper said this project will teach useful skills regardless of what career path they choose.

“Whether they choose to volunteer for habitat down the road they’re made aware of another opportunity to give back to the community and I think that’s important,” said Kemper.

The house was completed on July 24.