STANFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — Students were evacuated due to a fire at the Olympia middle/high school campus on Thursday.

According to an update on Facebook, all students and staff have been evacuated and are safe.

Parents are encouraged to not pick up students at this time.

High School students that drive have been released, and other students have been evacuated to Minier Christian Church, where they can be picked up.

Due to altered bus routes, elementary buses will not run their afternoon routes on time. Parents can pick up their elementary students from school but should call the school first.

This story will be updated.