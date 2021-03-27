Students explore healthcare careers at Carver Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 30 Peoria High School and Manual Academy students made connections with healthcare professionals at the George Washington Carver Center on Saturday, March 27 at the TRIO and Illinois Central College career fair.

In partnership with Illinois Central College, TRIO Talent Search Program is a federally funded organization that helps high schoolers from low-income homes persue higher education and explore career interests.

Professors, paramedics, doctors, and more showed students different career paths at interactive learning stations on Saturday.

Dr. Kelvin Wynn, a family physician at University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, said career fairs are important in predominantly black and brown neighborhoods. He said as the percentage of individuals interested in health related careers plummets, so do the number of healthcare workers in the community.

“Ultimately, it’s about the care in the community, the healthcare of the community. We want to make sure we have people continuing to do that for years to come,” said Wynn.

Wynn said these these events are one of the best ways for students in these communities to learn more about their interest in healthcare, an opportunity they may not have access to otherwise.

To find out more about TRIO career fairs, visit their page on ICC’s website.