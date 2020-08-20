Students file a lawsuit against Bradly University

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court against Bradley University July 14.

The lawsuit says all students should be reimbursed for tuition and fees during the time the COVID-19 pandemic shut down classes.

The lawsuit alleges that online classes don’t deliver the experience the university promised when students decided to enroll.

The lawsuit does not specify how much money Bradley students should be refunded from last semester.

