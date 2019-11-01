Students form a living wax museum in honor of All Saint’s Day

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill — Students at Saint Thomas Grade School in Peoria Heights are participating in all saints day.

The group of kids gathered together to form a living wax museum.

Each student picked a saint, prepared a speech, and delivered what they learned about the person. To make it fun, they couldn’t talk until someone pressed a red button on their hand.

One of the teachers explains the purpose of the museum.

“They are gonna be acting like a saint. In the catholic church, we believe that many people have tried to follow Christ and they have gone to heaven. Today, we celebrate those people, we look up to them as role models,” said Lucy Drone, teacher.

About 35 fifth graders played a role in today’s living wax museum.