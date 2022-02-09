PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Public Schools “superintendent roundtable” Wednesday celebrated Black History Month with guest speakers from BH365.

BH365– or Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History– is an interactive, multimedia curriculum teaching black history in America.

A student panel consisting of PPS, national, and international students joined the round table.

Martha Ross, Vice President of Peoria Public Schools Board of Education, kicked off the program with a personal poem about the plight of some African Americans.

A couple of students from Denver, CO., shared their stories as black students. The self-identified activists started the podcast, “Know Justice, Know Peace.” This was followed by a Q&A with PPS students.

The keynote speakers then had the chance to speak to the roundtable.

“One of the things that I can honestly say that the contributions that were made to this nation is just incredible by many people who look like me.” dr. Walter Milton, CEO, bh365

Dr. Walter Milton is the CEO of BH365. He said is in charge of a team of about 70 people.

“I remember when we were in the midst of developing this work and writing, it was just like climbing a mountain that had no ending,” Milton said.

He said it took almost three years of arduous work and long days to achieve BH365.

“We say that BH365 is our love letter to the world,” Milton said.

Accompanying Dr. Milton was the author Dr. Freeman, a significant contributor to BH365.

Dr. Freeman said he was fascinated by race relations in America after moving from Canada.

Milton and Freeman worked together as partners, authoring the BH365 textbook. He said their account of black history starts in ancient times through the murder of George Floyd.

“We wanted to make sure that we developed a medium that can capture the visual aspect of people. They can listen to it, they can taste it, they can feel it,” he said.

Milton said some interactive features in the book include QR codes and music; one song per chapter.

“We tell an incredible story of contributions that were made to this great nation that people are not even aware of. And I think that once they go through the process of learning, it just brings about a great deal of healing. Also, it clarifies a lot of misconceptions, and it just kills a lot of stereotypes that have really, really hampered our relationships in this great nation.” dr. walter milton, ceo, bh365

The “Superintendent Roundtable” is a quarterly event with middle and high school PPS students. Those who participate are chosen by their school’s principal, often because they show leadership qualities.