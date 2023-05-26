PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Third graders from Northmoor Primary School in Peoria spent Friday raising money for a good cause.

The students held a lemonade stand outside their school to raise money for childhood cancer. It’s benefitting an organization called Alex’s lemonade stand.

Jamie Quinn teaches third grade and hopes her students learn more than just how to make lemonade.

“All week long, we’re focusing on lemonade stands. Money skills, entrepreneurship ya know when life gives you lemons you gotta make lemonade. So they learn what that means, and they do a writing piece about it, and they love it,” said Quinn.

The class’s goal was to raise $400 dollars, which equates to funding one day of childhood cancer research.

The class ended up raising $900 dollars.