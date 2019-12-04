Students in McLean County can now receive more money to attend IWU

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — High school graduates in McLean County admitted to Illinois Wesleyan University are now guaranteed a minimum scholarship package of at least $30,000, per year, if they qualify.

The Illinois Wesleyan Associates, a group of local community and business leaders and IWU alumni, have raised more than $1.1 million over the past two years to support the McLean County Scholarship, enabling the annual award to increase from $27,000 to $30,000 for incoming students.

“Ongoing fundraising efforts by the Illinois Wesleyan Associates for the McLean County Scholarship demonstrate how much our local alumni and friends understand and value the education that Illinois Wesleyan provides,” President Georgia Nugent said. “It is fitting that our community leaders of today are helping make it possible for the leaders of tomorrow to attend and flourish at Illinois Wesleyan.”

Established in 2018, the McLean County Scholarship represents an institutional commitment to recruit and retain McLean County’s top students. In 2019, 42 incoming McLean County students enrolled at Illinois Wesleyan, a 56% increase from 27 McLean County students in 2017.

Students who are residents of McLean County graduating from a McLean County high school in 2020 are eligible for the scholarship with their official Illinois Wesleyan University application. No additional application is necessary. Prospective students must be admitted (without restrictions) and live in on-campus housing to be eligible for the scholarship. Transfer students who attended a McLean County high school are also eligible for the McLean County Scholarship. More information can be found at: iwu.edu/mclean.

Students eligible for the McLean County Scholarship Guarantee are those who:

– Have been admitted to Illinois Wesleyan University (without restrictions)

– Are residents of McLean County

– Are seniors graduating from the following high schools:

– Bloomington, Bloomington Central Catholic, Calvary Christian, Cornerstone Christian, Heyworth, LeRoy, Lexington, Normal Community, Normal West, Olympia, Ridgeview, Tri-Valley, University High (McLean County homeschool students are also eligible for consideration for this scholarship)

– Live in on-campus housing while an IWU student (includes residence halls, sorority or fraternity housing, or a University owned apartment)

– Transfer students who attended a McLean County high school are also eligible for the McLean County Scholarship