Students in Unit 5 get school supplies in annual giveaway

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Unit 5 students in Normal are getting prepared to start the new school year.

Hundreds of cars were lined up at Normal Community West School to get school supplies Friday afternoon. The school year is inching closer for students in Normal, so the Back 2 School Alliance is working to help kids that will be e-learning.

While it looked a little different, Jan Meadows, who leads the alliance, said more backpacks were donated than ever before.

“We’ve upped our production by 33 and a third percent to try and meet the need, because we know that there is a lot of families that have never needed help before that find themselves in circumstances now that they are not used to, and if this helps them get a couple more meals on the table, then we are happy to do it,” said Meadows.

Students were also given science kits for at-home experiments. Meadows said students who registered for immunizations before school started are eligible for the free gear.

“How we know it’s working? We also partner with the health department and they tell us since we’ve made such an effort to do this that their last-minute request for immunizations is way down,” said Meadows.

Samantha Lasky is a parent in Unit 5 and said supplies are much needed for families.

“Right now with everything that’s going on, people don’t financially have the funds to get a bunch of supplies and stuff like that, so this helps a ton and it helps keep them focused so they got what they need to do what they need to do,” said Lasky.

Even though the giveaway is a big plus, Megan Herring, another parent at Unit 5, is still trying to navigate virtual learning with her kids.

“I have a first grader, kindergartener, and a two-year-old that I’m hoping to educate during this time, so all the extra support that we can get from the community and teachers is awesome. God bless them,” said Herring.

Only pre-kindergarten — eighth grade kids received the supplies.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected