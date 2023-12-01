EDWARDS Ill. (WMBD) — More than 400 central Illinois students visited the Caterpillar Edwards Demonstration and Learning Center Friday morning for the 2nd annual SkillsUSA Illinois Construction Pathways Career Experience.

“These 425 students sitting out here right now, ten years from, that now could be the majority of our construction workforce in central Illinois,” said SkillsUSA Illinois Executive Director Eric Hill.

SkillsUSA Illinois parented with the Youth Workforce Development Foundation to bring in 11 unions and 22 contractors to speak with the students about the career field.

Hill said getting a hands-on approach to the construction industry is something the students won’t be able to receive in a classroom setting.

“Our unions are demonstrating with some hands-on experiences what the trade will look like, and then our contractors are here talking about specifically what makes that contractor the place these students should be working. So it’s not just a career fair, it’s not just a hands-on demonstration, it’s kind of merging them together,” said Hill.

Peoria Heights junior Wrigley Williams said he learned about things he didn’t think he would find interesting.

“Plastering, that was perfect information to learn. Concrete, I never thought I’d think about that. Laying concrete, I mean, it was good information to learn. It all sounds good, it’s really hands-on here. It’s nice, I like that,” said Williams.

One skill trades Instructor from Morton High School said he had a full circle moment seeing some of his former students teaching his current class about the industry.

“I’m seeing some of my former students from the last few years on the other side trying to recruit these kids that have made it into the union and telling our students, soon to be fellow alumni, of the great opportunities. That’s been really exciting for me to see former students selling their career to my current students,” said Chad McFarland.

The all-day event is funded by a state grant under the Illinois works pre-apprenticeship program.