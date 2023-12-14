PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — As classes wrap up for the semester at Bradley University, the school’s budget cuts remain at the forefront of conversation on the hilltop.

15 academic degree programs and 61 faculty positions are to be eliminated after President Stephen Standifird’s final ruling from Monday.

Colin Diercks is a junior at Bradley and studies electrical engineering. He believes that some of the cut programs will impact the quality of education the university provides.

“Bradley’s trying to market themselves as an engineering school and with the cuts of the math and physics departments, it’s difficult to have faith in an engineering program. They’re the baselines upon which engineering is based,” he said.

He also mentioned that the amount of cut programs will impact the range of choice that students have when it comes to electives. He described it as a “less comprehensive education” and that students won’t have as much of a chance to explore their interests.

He also spoke to the somber nature of campus this past semester, and that it has even affected his own inner circle.

“I’ve had two or three people tell me they plan on transferring after next semester. It caught me by total surprise, they’re friends of mine,” Diercks said.

A university senate meeting was held Thursday morning. Standifird didn’t attend the meeting, or any member of the administration.

The meeting featured speeches from professors of the impacted degree programs, including entrepreneurship and religious studies.

John Nielsen is a member of the university senate and is also an associate history professor at Bradley. In addition, he’s also the vice president of the university’s chapter of the AAUP (American Association of University Professors).

Nielsen described Bradley as an “excellent school” and he was able to speak about what the meeting showed him. Specifically, how well-regarded most of the impacted degree programs are, both nationally and internationally.

“A Bradley education isn’t just about providing professional training, but about helping our students become moral and ethical actors in the world. That’s the quality of education that we have always aspired to offer at Bradley,” he said.

Nielsen also focused on the faculty handbook, which he said is a document that “really outlines the operation” of the university. He said that the handbook states that academic affairs should be a shared governance between administrators and faculty.

As a result, he believes Standifird’s actions are a violation of that handbook.

“Affected faculty are looking into the legal ramifications and that will probably be the next chapter for them,” Nielsen said.