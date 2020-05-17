Students surprise beloved principal at his home with parade

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WYZZ/WMBD)–Students and families at a Bloomington school gave their principal a Saturday surprise.

Trinity Lutheran School has been doing e-learning for over two months due to COVID-19. While teachers have been able to see students virtually; their principal has not. Saturday afternoon, families from the school decided to pay Mr. Hoffmann a visit.

With classes going virtual, principals like Shawn Hoffmann have not been able to see the young minds his teachers help shape in months.

“We want to see them everyday, we want to serve them,” Hoffmann said.

On Saturday, families from Trinity Lutheran threw a surprise parade to let Mr. Hoffmann know they miss him too.

“I think he was surprised today,” said organizer, Kristen Newell.

“I was in the garage working, they asked me to come out and all of a sudden I see a train of cars. I missed them,” Hoffmann said.

Students waved hi, made noise, and got to see their principal. Hoffmann greeting every student by name.

“Students know that he is there for them. He knows all of their names, all 350 students,” Newell said.

Kristen Newell helped organize the surprise. She says her kids say Hoffmann puts the pal in principal.

“One day they were looking outside our window and saw a blue truck, Mr. Hoffmann drives a blue truck and they looked out and said Mr. Hoffmann is here and they wanted to run outside.Turns out it wasn’t him, but they know him and they love having him,” Newell said.

For Hoffmann, his school teaches more than just ABCs and 123s.

“The value of a school is not just in it’s math and reading/language arts but also in developing community.”

Hoffmann says he was genuinely surprised and he misses his students.

Mr. Hoffmann is excited to greet his students with high fives and fist bumps again once the pandemic dies down.