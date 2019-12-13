Students use art to give back to their community during the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. — First graders at Glen Oak Learning Center are giving back to their community and showing off their artistic skills.

The students spent time Friday morning coloring cards for seniors at Comfort Keepers nursing homes in the area.

“It’s important that they give back to their community, that they see that there’s something more than just their school, or their house. When they are able to do something that’s productive and to help others, they feel good about that,” said Danielle Ryser, a teacher at Glen Oak Learning Center.

The young artists drew pictures and wrote messages on holiday cards.

Ryser says making the cards is a fun way for the kids to give back and fits in with their curriculum.

“They have been learning about symmetrical designs with the painting portion of their artwork. They learn about how art is used to help their community, so they can learn a lot from making these cards,” said Ryser.

The first graders focused on coloring inside the lines while making their cards and having fun.

The students have made Thanksgiving cards in the past.

The cards are a part of the Comfort Keepers program called ‘Comforting Cards.’