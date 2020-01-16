Students want Unit 5 to revert back to A-F letter grades

NORMAL, Ill. — Parents and students in Unit 5 are critizing the district for its grading system, calling it unfair and hard to understand.

During Wednesday night’s nine students approached the board during public comment and complained about standard base grading.

The system is doing away with the traditional A-F letter grades and replacing them with a score of 1 through 4, 4 being the highest.

For months students have been complaining about this but district leaders say the grading system isn’t going anywhere as the goal is to phase every school on the grading system within the next two years.

Students say most colleges and university’s use the traditional format so standard base grading is hurting their chances of getting into a school, dstrict leaders say, that is not the case.

“Thats not having a negative affect on the admission of students into a university,” said Dan Lamboley, Director of Secondary Education. “As it becomes more common, college officials probably would appreciate knowing that students are proficient in certain skills and knowledge, as opposed to just a letter grade.”

Lamboley says due to complaints the district may have to slow down the phasing process to take time to explain the system to parents and students.

