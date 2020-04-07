Students who were forced to leave ISU could be getting reimbursed

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students who had to move because of COVID-19 could be getting reimbursed, which could cost the school up to $15 million.

In a letter sent out to students, housing and meal plan charges, including unused flex dollars, will be prorated from March 15th through May 9th.

According to Spokesman Eric Jome, the amount will be credited to student accounts, the credit will be applied to any remaining balance on the account. He says if the credit exceeds the balance, the remaining amount will be refunded.

This does not apply for the students who could not return home and had to remain on campus. Jome says this includes students whose housing and meal plan charges were waived, such as resident assistants and full-scholarship student-athletes.