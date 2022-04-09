NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The seventh annual Celebrating High School Innovators Competition awarded bright students for their creative ideas and solutions to today’s big issues.

The event, held at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium and virtually on Saturday, April 9, invited 25 finalists from across the globe to present their visions to a panel of judges. They covered a variety of topics, from sustainable technology to battling vaping addictions.

Students were also able to network and discuss their ideas with judges and other contestants, receiving insight. The director of the event, Paul Ritter, says he’s always amazed by what the kids bring to the competition.



“I’m inspired, I’m inspired by what these kids do,” Ritter said. “I have confidence for our future knowing that these kids are in charge, and their ideas and their passion are going to fuel success, not just for themselves, but for our world.”

The five best ideas won 1,000 dollars in scholarship money. Illinois Wesleyan University also offered a four year-long, annually awarded, 2,000 dollar scholarship to each member of the top five teams that apply and are accepted into the university.

