Students work on reading skills at Peoria Public Library

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students across Peoria are getting the chance to interact and read outside of school.

The Rotary Club of Peoria invited kids for a story walk at the Peoria Public Library Lincoln Branch.
Participants walked around podiums reading pages from a children’s book.

Executive Director Randall Yelverton said the setup engages kids while maintaining social distancing.

“The story walk is a great combination of literacy and an outdoor event, so kids can come in and they can experience reading together with their families,” said Yelverton.

Rotary club leaders hope to have another story walk planned soon. They will be switching out books for each event.

