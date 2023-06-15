CHICAGO (WMBD)– The cost of living is going in the wrong direction as wages can’t keep up in Illinois.

According to a Housing Action Illinois press release, full-time workers in Illinois need to earn $25.49 per hour to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent.

The current Illinois minimum wage is $13, any employee making that would have to work at least 65 hours for a one-bedroom apartment. The Housing Wage for Peoria and Tazewell Counties is currently $17.23.

An Out of Reach report was released in the wake of a debt ceiling deal that will lead to cuts to programs that help renters and support the creation of affordable rental units.

“The debt ceiling deal is extremely damaging for federally-funded housing programs, such as Housing Choice Vouchers, Public Housing and Homeless Assistance Grants,” stated Housing Action Illinois Policy Director Bob Palmer. “Because the cost of providing housing in the private market has continued to go up, the spending caps that were part of the agreement to suspend the debt ceiling have the impact of a budget cut, reducing the number of people receiving assistance to help pay for a home.”

The Out of Reach report is meant to show the disparity between wages and what people need to earn to afford rent. The report shows that affordable rental homes are out of reach for millions of low-wage workers and other families.

“Housing Wage” is an estimate of the hourly wage full-time workers must earn to afford a rental home at fair market rent for 30% of their income or less.