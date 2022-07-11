PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Across the country, it’s estimated that millions are dealing with post-COVID-19 complications, known as Long COVID. Now the U.S. government is launching a more than $1 billion dollar study on the condition.

More than two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and scientists said there are still many unknowns surrounding the virus. One of those unknowns is a condition that has been called “Long COVID”.

“Millions of patients have described these prolonged effects of COVID, symptoms that hang on past a month, sometimes out to a year,” said Dr. Sarah Stewart de Ramirez, associate dean for Population Health Equity Innovation at UICOMP.

Stewart de Ramirez said surveys with patients have shown that Long COVID has been characterized by nearly 200 symptoms.

“Things like brain fog, a long-term shortness of breath, inability to sleep, depression,” Stewart de Ramirez said.

With nearly $22 million dollars through the National Institutes of Health, researchers with the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria and the University of Illinois Chicago are among those collaborating on a study coalition known as ILLInet RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery) to learn more about the condition.

“This study aims to study the causes, prevention, and treatment strategies for Long COVID,” said Dr. Meenakshy Aiyer, regional dean at UICOMP.

With the help of community-based organizations, ILLInet RECOVER hopes to recruit 1,000 Illinoisans age 18 and up that have recently tested positive for COVID-19. 200 people will be recruited specifically from the Peoria region.

The four-year study will involve visits with local health providers, as well as surveys regarding a person’s health history.

“They will also ask some more questions about demographics; where you live, and other things that could potentially affect your health that you might not think about,” said Dr. Sarah Donohue, director of research services at UICOMP.

Medical leaders said the study is not just beneficial for researchers, but also for the community.

“We have the opportunity for these follow-on clinical trials for our folks to be able to get the first access to those treatments that might be out there,” Stewart de Ramirez said.

OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria will serve as a recruitment and testing site for the study. UnityPoint Health will also serve as a testing site. The Peoria City/County Health Department will be a key collaborator in identifying and providing outreach to patient-participants. Additional recruitment of patients will occur with help from the community-based organizations of Central Illinois Friends and Peoria Friendship House, and the Tri-County Urban League will also be participating in study-related community engagement activities.

To enroll, call 309-233-0299 and leave a message, or visit www.illinet.org and enter your information. A research team member will then contact you to determine if you are eligible to enroll.