Study shows Illinois is one of 15 states with most speeding-related fatalities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CoPilot, a car shopping app, conducted a new national study showing Illinois ranked number 7 out of 15 states that suffer from the most speeding deaths.

Analysts compared 2014-2018 data from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The data, however, does not reflect traffic patterns since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

CoPilot’s findings show between 2014-2018, 39.9% of all Illinois’ traffic fatalities involved speeding.

Traffic fatalities that involve speeding: 39.9% of total

Speeding-related traffic fatality rate per 100k: 3.21

Total traffic fatalities that involve speeding (past 5 years): 2,043

Total traffic fatalities (past 5 years): 5,121

Maximum posted speed limit: 70 mph

Worst county for speeding: Will

The study also shows Peoria County ranked 167 for counties with the worst speeding problem with 33.3% of all traffic deaths in the county involving speeding. It mentions speeding is responsible for more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities in the U.S.

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) considers a crash to be speeding-related if one of the drivers is cited for a speeding-related offense or if an officer determines that driving too fast for conditions, racing, or exceeding the speed limit was a contributing factor in the crash,” the press release noted.

According to the study, New Hampshire is the number one state with the most speed-related fatalities with 52.0% of all traffic deaths involving speeding. Florida came in last with 10.0% of all traffic deaths involving speeding.

It also mentioned the most speeding-related traffic deaths occur on primary streets rather than freeways.

The study in its entirety can be seen here.

