PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Strong demand for new apartment rentals in downtown Peoria will bring hundreds of units and residents in the next five years, according to rental study commissioned by the city every two years.

Peoria city leaders on Wednesday highlighted the results of the 2022 Downtown Peoria Rental Market Study, which shows downtown apartments have a 98-99% occupancy rate. The high occupancy rates demonstrate a need for an estimated 280-400 market-rate units over the next five years, targeted to households with incomes between $35,000 to $150,000.

“This study suggests a strong demand for downtown rental housing. It’s an encouraging sign for new development,” said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali.

The average age of a downtown Peoria resident is 33, compared with the Greater Peoria median of 37 years old, according to the study. Ali said bringing residents downtown will help drive the city’s growth.

“With population growth, there comes businesses and supportive service growth. So I expect to see a more thriving Peoria downtown over the next few years. Again, a thriving downtown relates to a thriving city. We’re on our way there,” she said.

First District Councilwoman Denise Jackson said the potential for growth is a big deal. As more residents move into the city, other things like convenience stores will follow.

“As a native Peorian having watched our downtown area evolve over the years and go through changes, this is probably one of the most exciting times, as we hope to see at some point more people living in downtown Peoria as we have ever in the city’s history,” she said.

City Manager Patrick Urich said apartments will be constructed in the Warehouse District first, then the Central Business District.

“One of the things that we tried to encourage with all development in the Warehouse District is a mixed-use development that would include both commercial and residential, so we would have that blended together,” he said.

He said the study “validates the fact” that there is demand for market-rate housing downtown.

“We have all the tools in place to help the developer as they look to take a historic building, renovate it and put apartments in,” he said.

According to the study, approximately 32,000 people work in downtown Peoria, mainly in the healthcare sector.