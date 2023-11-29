PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink and the Peoria Friendship House announced the total amount of food raised during the 36th Annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive.

During a press conference Wednesday, it was announced the campaign raised about 10 tons of food. This was short of the drive’s 13-ton goal.

Representatives from the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service, CityLink and Kroger all made comments during the conference.

Volunteers from the Peoria Rivermen and Peoria Mustangs hockey teams and other volunteers were also in attendance to unload the donations from the bus and sort the food.

The donated food benefits the Friendship House’s food pantry, which provides an average of 150,000 meals a year to those dealing with hunger in Peoria.

