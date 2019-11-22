Stuff-A-Bus donations benefit Peoria Friendship House

PEORIA, Ill. — The 32nd annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive is working to eliminate hunger in the Peoria area.

The food drive benefits the Peoria Friendship House, and they hope to collect 11 tons of food.

The donations will feed nearly 200 families who rely on weekly groceries from Friendship House.

“They come to Friendship House on a weekly basis, we keep them in our database – they become our friends, it’s friendship house so we call them friends, and we see pretty much the same people that come every month,” said president and CEO, Robert Montgomery.

On Friday, people can drop off donations and help stuff the CityLink bus filled with canned goods from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Kroger on Lake Avenue.

They’re accepting nonperishable items like canned meats, beans, fruits, and vegetables. Items like pancake mix, rice, instant potatoes, and oatmeal are also needed.

“They’ll take a grocery bag full of food home that should feed a family of four for an entire week,” said Montgomery.

Donations can also be brought to Krogers in Peoria and East Peoria, CityLink offices, Dozer Park, the Riverfront Museum, West Peoria City Hall, and WMBD studios until December. The official weigh-in is December 3 at Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.