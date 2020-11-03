Stuff-a-bus food drive collects more than $3,000 in first week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans are in the giving spirit this year and have already donated more than $3,000 to the 2020 Stuff-A-Bus food drive.

The food drive has gone virtual this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

In the first week, the bus is already 25% full. The drive will continue until Dec. 1 and donations can be made online. This year’s goal is to raise $10,000.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected