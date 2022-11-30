PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus has broken records this year by collection 12.47 tons of food over the past month.

All donations to the Stuff-A-Bus food drive benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian services, which helps thousands of local families a year struggling with food insecurity.

The donations collected are expected to keep the Friendship House’s pantry filled for several months.

The Peoria Rivermen and Peoria Mustangs pitched in to help unload the bus Wednesday morning, bringing it over to the pantry.

The Friendship House’s pantry has provided an average of 450 meals a week so far this year.