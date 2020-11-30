‘Stuff the Bus’ back in McLean County for 18th year

BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Monday the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign in McLean County is back for its 18th year.

The goal is to restock the Children’s Home & Aid and Crisis Nursery’s Pantry. Coordinators said they’re asking for donations of non-perishable food, clothing, toys, diapers, and other items for children up to six-years-old.

Children’s Home & Aid family support services manager Jeannie Higdon said this is one of the most important events of the year for them.

“Donations that come in from this event supply our crisis nursery for the entire year and the nursery serves almost 200 children every year,” said Higdon. “These donations that come in, when the kids come to our nursery, we supply everything for them.”

Higdon also said the pandemic has increased demand for these items necessary to run the nursery.

“The pandemic has posed all kinds of challenges for families, for agencies for our communities,” said Higdon. “This event is so inspiring because the community really supports the program and the families who need it. I just can’t explain how the need and how important that this is for our programs.”

Items will be accepted from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. throughout the week at different locations: