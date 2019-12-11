Stuff-The-Bus Campaign breaks records this year; leaders will be able to aid more families

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Plenty of kids in the Twin Cities will be receiving holiday gifts after organizers of the Stuff the Bus Campaign announced they had one of the most successful years in the history of the program.

Every holiday season Connect Transit teams up with several area organizations for a week to help Children’s Home and Aid make a difference in the lives of children from birth to age 7.

“We had the biggest bus that Connect Transit had and it was full,” said Jeannie Higdon, Program Manager for Children’s Home and Aid. “It has never looked like that before, I mean, we have had some successful years, but it has never looked like this before.”

Community members donated diapers, clothes, formula and even toys. Leaders say they could have not achieved such a high mark, without help from the community.

“The community knows that we couldn’t do this without them,” said Higdon. “It’s not just the crisis nursery, it’s all the families that use the crisis nursery, and the kiddos that use our programs. It’s not just some empty void that this goes into, it’s real families that are getting the benefit of this.”

Higdon says she’s already looking forward to next year. She hopes more people join in and help make a difference in the community.



