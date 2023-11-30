NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The 21st annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign is going strong in the Twin Cities.

On Thursday, a Connect Transit bus parked outside Kroger on College Avenue in Normal to collect donations from community members. The six-day event aims to fill the crisis nursery pantry at Brightpoint in Bloomington, the only one of its kind in Central Illinois.

“The crisis nursery provides 24/7 emergency care for families parenting children from birth up to age seven who are experiencing a state of crisis,” explained Brightpoint marketing director Jeannie Higdon.

Higdon said the crisis nursery served 140 children in 2022, distributing more than 91,000 diapers, more than 4,200 wipes and more than 500 cans of baby formula. The top reasons for admission to the crisis center are domestic violence, homelessness.

The campaign’s goal is to surpass last year’s total of 11,500 pounds of items. They are collecting diapers (sizes newborn to seven), Pullups sizes 2T to 5T, baby wipes, new toys, clothing, baby formula ((Gentlease, Enfamil Infant, Nutramigen), boys and girls clothes sizes 0 to 6T and non-perishable food. Cash donations are always welcome.

“This event allows our families to be able to get what they need and not have to worry…We’ve been fortunate enough with our donors and our community members at large who are willing to support our families. They believe in our mission, they believe in our vision, and we’re just fortunate to be able to receive those items from them,” she said.

The greatest need is diapers, said Higdon. Many parents do “diaper math” to ensure they have enough. Not having enough diapers can even lead to their baby developing diaper rash, UTI and other health issues.

“They know exactly how many diapers a day their child is going to go through, on average about 12 diapers a day. Parents are missing work, kids are missing school and daycare because they don’t have enough diapers to get their child through the day,” she said.

Connect Transit marketing manager Aubrey Stanton said ‘Stuff the Bus’ is their biggest fundraiser of the year. She said the community always steps up, and no donation is too small.

“Everyday is takes my breath away what our community does for Brightpoint and all families in need. We have to restack some things as we move the bus from place to place,” she said.

Stanton said no donation is too small.

“Even if it is just one pack of wipes, that’s a difference to a family in need,” she said.

‘Stuff the Bus’ goes until Saturday, December 2 at the following locations:

December 1: Walmart, 2225 W. Market St, Bloomington (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

December 2: Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Dr., Normal (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

December 2: Sam`s Club – 2151 Shepard Rd, Normal (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)