Stuff the Bus in Bloomington kicks off its 17th year

BLOOMINGTON, Ill — One connect transit bus in Bloomington will be out of service all week, but that’s because it’s being filled with supplies for the children’s Home & Aid Crisis Nursery.

“Those items are diapers, wipes, formulas, clothes pajamas, anything that you can think of that a baby from birth up to age seven would need,” said Children’s Home & Aid Program Manager, Jeannie Higdon.

This is the 17th annual stuff the bus Bloomington and organizers are always blown away with the huge support from the community.

“Before we even opened this morning there were people waiting to drop off donations to the bus and it’s so powerful to see people wanting to sign up right away because every year they volunteer their time and then those donations, seeing those faces come time and time again it’s just so awesome seeing the community wrap their arms around us to support our program and our families,” said Higdon.

Marketing Manager at Connect Transit, Jeff Holtke has been volunteering for 3 years and says this week is very impactful.

“After taking a tour and seeing the amount of diapers and wipes, formula all that stuff from this one week helps keep their shelves stocked for the year it’s a very important week,” said Holtke.

Organizers are attempting to reach a new milestone this year.

“It’s a 40 foot long bus and we’ve got another one on stand by so hoping this is the first year we can bring out a second bus,” said Holtke.

They will be accepting donations through Saturday. The schedule is posted below.

Tuesday, Dec. 3, Walmart – 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, Kroger – 1550 E. College Ave., Normal.

Thursday, Dec. 5, Kroger – 1550 E. College Ave., Normal.

Friday, Dec. 6, Walmart – Greenbriar Dr., Normal.

Saturday, Dec. 7, Walmart – 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington.