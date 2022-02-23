PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those feeling “bad to the bone,” Styx and George Thorogood are set to give a concert at the Peoria Civic Center.

Tickets for the May 10 performance go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online here or at the Toyota Box Office, which is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In the past few years alone, the band released a top-selling limited edition single for Record Store Day and saw the re-issues of their legendary Bad To The Bone, Born To Be Bad and Greatest Hits: 30 Years Of Rock albums on 180-gram colored vinyl.

Thorogood himself received the 2018 B.B. King Award from The Montreal International Jazz Festival, and his solo debut Party Of One – which critics called “brilliant” (Spin), “electrifying” (Guitar Player) and “chock full of classics” (Music Connection) – became George’s fastest-selling disc in more than 20 years.