Substitute teacher shortage in Unit 5 school district, superintendent asking for help

MCLEAN CO., (WMBD) — Unit 5 school district is short on substitute teachers.

The district superintendent, Kristen Weikle said there has been a substitute shortage statewide for a few years. Weikle adds COVID-19 has not helped the issue.

Weikle said the district needs 60-70 substitutes each day, but now she said some substitute teachers do not feel comfortable coming in because of the pandemic.

She said if this continues, worst case scenario, the school would not be able to remain open.

If we don’t have coverage to supervise students then we can’t continue to remain open. So I would put out a plea for anyone who is interested or capable of subbing to please consider signing up. Kristen Weikle, Superintendent – District 5

Weikle said if you are interested or have more questions you can contact the district office.

