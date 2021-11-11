Suburban Chicago mom found dead, 1-year-old daughter missing

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — Police said Thursday that they had identified a person of interest in the killing of a suburban Chicago woman found dead in her apartment and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter.

Family members became concerned Tuesday when Ja’nya Murphy hadn’t been to work and had not been in touch. After a wellbeing check, authorities found the Wheeling apartment’s balcony door unlocked and the 21-year-old mother’s body inside. Her daughter Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs was missing, prompting Illinois State Police to issue an advisory.

Police have said that the girl may be in danger.

Authorities said they had identified a person of interest who had a relationship with Murphy and was traveling in a maroon Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plates. The person and vehicle were found late Wednesday in Missouri but the child was not inside.

Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said that the person of interest is not the father of the girl and not someone who lived with the family.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School.