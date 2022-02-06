Successful first weekend of Girl Scout cookie sales in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When people buy a box of girl scout cookies, it is also helping local girls gain real-life experiences.

“We sit there and talk about goal setting, what do you think you can sell and how are we going to do this,” said Gabbert.

Girl Scouts cookie season is in full swing for 2022.

The Marketing & Funding Development Manager of Girl Scouts Central Illinois Kari Gabbert said first weekend sales are high and more people are showing up to the booths.

“We were outside the whole time and people had to make an active choice to turn into the parking lot to come to us and we sold 18 and 1/2 cases of cookies which is like 222 boxes,” said Gabbert.

Some girls set their booth up at Rabers on Sunday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A WMBD reporter asked one of the girl scouts, “What’s your favorite part about selling cookies?” Their response? “Cookies!” said Girl Scout Serenity Talley.



“I can hang out with my friends a little more and just have people happy because of cookies,” said Girl Scout said Kylee Courdt.

Gabbert said the sales are all done by the girls and is a learning experience for them.

“Each time that a customer comes to our booth, we will do the basic math with them, so that they understand how much money to take and we work on giving change,” said Gabbert.

There is also a new partnership with DoorDash. It is another way people can get cookies without leaving their homes.

“It runs like a normal cookie booth, but those girls will get the credit for those cookies sold,” said Gabbert.

For more information on where to find more Girl Scouts booths, click here.