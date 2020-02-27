Sucré Sweets and Socials burglarized, temporarily closed

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The family-owned Sucré Sweets and Socials restaurant is temporarily closed after owners said the building was burglarized Wednesday night.

Owners are asking the public to notify them or the Morton Police Department with any information they may have.

“We are a family-owned local business and work incredibly hard, so this is so devastating and extremely disappointing. Please say a few prayers for us,” owners wrote on Facebook Thursday morning.

It is currently unclear when Sucré Sweets and Socials will reopen, but owners said they will keep community members posted.