Peoria, IL (WMBD) – Summer has officially started for the Northern Hemisphere! The summer solstice marks the beginning of astronomical summer.

There are two ways to describe the division of the seasons, Meteorological and Astronomical. Meteorological seasons correlate to the annual temperatures cycles seen throughout the year while Astronomical seasons are determined by Earth’s tilt of 23.5° and its position around the sun.

The summer solstice typically falls between June 20th and June 22nd. Even though Earth is further away from the sun in the Summer compared to Winter (95 million miles vs 92 million miles), Earth’s tilt of 23.5° leans the the Northern Hemisphere towards the sun bringing astronomical Summer to the Northern Hemisphere and astronomical Winter to the Southern Hemisphere.

Our next stop on our rotation around the sun is the Autumnal Equinox when we have equal hours of day and night time. This will happen on September 23rd and will mark the start of astronomical autumn. On December 21st we’ll hit the Winter Solstice, which marks the shortest day of the year and the start of winter.

Each equinox and solstice marks the beginning of the astronomical season it corresponds to. They also fall in the same month that the meteorological seasons begin, just a bit later in the month.