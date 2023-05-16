CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — This will be the last year for the Summer Camp Music Festival, at least for a while, according to the man who has put on the annual festival for two decades.

In a Facebook post, Ian Goldberg said that doesn’t mean the music is ending nor does it mean there will be a festival at Three Sisters Park as there has been since 2001.

“However, due to various factors, Summer Camp Music Festival as we’ve all come to know it will be taking a hiatus.,” he wrote in the post.”

Rather, he said, it’s time for a change.

“Again, the good news is that we still plan on throwing a redefined camping & music experience at Three Sisters Park every Memorial Day starting in 2024 that will be presented by Summer Camp,” he said in the Facebook post. “The challenges of throwing a mid-size independent music festival in the face of the big corporate festivals as competition both for fans and for artists, along with the logistical challenges (especially post pandemic) of throwing an event of this size in a small market in Central Illinois have had us reevaluating what we do for a while now.”

The 2024 rendition of the music fest will be different but likely feature the same feel as the current incarnation. But Goldberg said it wasn’t the time to dwell on the future. Rather, he said, to make this year’s festival all the more special.

“So, this 2023 rendition of the Summer Camp Music Festival next week is going to be insanely meaningful for myself and everyone coming to join us. Let’s celebrate together like we never have before as we close this chapter of what once was, and anticipate what the future holds together,” he wrote.

This story will be updated.