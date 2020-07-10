Summer Camp music festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The multi-day music festival has been canceled Friday after a spike in COVID-19 cases left organizers doubtful about the health and safety of fans.

In a letter on Facebook, Summer Camp Music Festival Founder Ian Goldberg said it will be painful to miss what would have been Summer Camp’s 20 anniversary.

“As much as it pains us to miss this year, that would have been our 20th-anniversary celebration, we of course hold the health and safety of you, our fans, and our dedicated staff as our number one concern,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg said Summer Camp will be postponed to Memorial Day weekend 2021. All already purchased tickets will remain valid for Summer camp 2021.

Those who already bought tickets and will not be able to attend next year’s event will be able to get a refund. Instructions on how to get a refund will be sent to all ticket holders Monday.

