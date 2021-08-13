Summer Camp Music Festival cancels indoor performances

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Organizers of an upcoming 3-day music festival in Chillicothe have cancelled indoor performances out of concern for the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Red Barn music events at the Summer Camp Music Festival were cancelled according to a Facebook post from the event organizers.

“This decision was not made lightly, but under the current circumstances hosting indoor shows would not be a prudent or responsible thing to do,” the Facebook post read. “We have been able to reschedule most of the Red Barn artists into the VIP Lounge with two exceptions.

This year is the 20th anniversary of Summer Camp Festival, featuring bands like Dirty Heads, Umphrey McGee’s and Moe, being held August 20-22 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe.

Carey Panier, director of environmental health at Peoria City/County Health Department, has been working closely with the organizers of the festival. She said they increased the number of portable toilets and handwashing areas.

She advises “Scampers,” who she said are very free-spirited, to remember COVID-19 best practices.

“Try to stay within the groups that you that you came there with, washing hands frequently and or using hand sanitizers, so good hygiene is very important,” Panier said. “I’m hopeful that people do the best they can, I know it’s not ideal to be wearing a mask in the heat and when you’re outside, having fun and eating and drinking, and you know dancing and whatever else might go on.”

The Summer Camp Music Festival is typically held on Memorial Day Weekend, but was pushed to August because of pandemic concerns. There was no festival in 2020.

She said they expect between 15,000 to 17,000 event attendees.