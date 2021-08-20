Summer Camp Music Festival returns for 20th year, kicking off Thursday night

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe is once again home to the Summer Camp Music Festival for its 20th year.

Campers said they were excited to be back after the pandemic shut down the festival last year. This year, all indoor activities were canceled as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.

Summer Camp administrators are encouraging staff, volunteers, and festival-goers to have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 rapid test. However, it is not required for admission.

Typically held Memorial Day weekend, the “jam band” festival has a full lineup of artists across multiple stages.

One camper said he has a community of friends that try to go each year.

“We got a lot of friends that have moved on or moved to different places. And normally, once a year, we come out to this, and this is like our getaway, ” said Austin Jamal McAllister.

One new exhibit is called the “Illumination Woods,” with lights and decorations hanging from trees.

The festival runs until Sunday, Aug. 22.