CHILLICOTHE Ill. (WMBD) — One of the biggest music festivals is back in Central Illinois.

Thousands of people came to Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe for the 22nd annual summer camp music festival. Over the three-day festival, more than 50 bands will perform on a variety of stages for audiences.

Alex Hilton arrived Thursday from Indiana for the pre-party event. He said he’s already impressed with the few bands he’s gotten to see so far.

“I saw Moontricks last night, and they integrated EDM, harmonica guitar, banjo and vocals, and rap! It was the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” said Hilton.

While some came to listen and enjoy the music, others also came to feel welcomed in a space where they said they feel they belong.

“Everyone’s wearing what they want to wear everyone’s doing whatever they want to do, dancing however they want to dance, and you just walk in, and you feel that free, and it’s really cool,” said Peoria local Paige Pfister.

While this is the last year for summer camp to be as large of a festival as it is now, some feel that downsizing is the right way to go.

“I like the small vibe like just as is right now it’s so easy to get around like camps over there, stages are over there you don’t even need to get checked in, once you’re in, you’re in,” said Hilton.

Summer Camp ends on Sunday with bands starting to play at noon.